The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville, Ky. on Sept. 22, 2022, in the shooting death of Fort Campbell soldier, Joshua D. Burks in Olmstead, Ky.
Burks, a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was found shot and killed on Kenny Stratton Road on Aug. 13, 2022. He was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 3 investigation, Poindexter was at a field/barn party on Kenny Stratton Road with a minor and another adult, who has not yet been charged with a crime. Poindexter discharged a firearm once as they were leaving the party in a vehicle belonging to Poindexter’s mother, killing the 20-year-old Burks.
According to the arrest warrant, the minor was in the rear passenger seat when the other adult, who was in the front passenger seat, discharged a firearm 11 times, with three projectiles hitting a vehicle belonging to Burks.
Following the shooting, the three individuals fled from Kenny Stratton Road.
According to the arrest warrant, Kentucky State Police were notified of a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network confirmation for submitted casings recovered from Kenny Stratton Road and a recovered firearm by Hopkinsville Police Department in the possession of the vehicle occupied by, and in immediate proximity to, the minor at the shooting, during a traffic stop on Sept. 6.
Poindexter was arrested and is currently held at the Logan County Detention Center without bond.
Born in Visalia, Calif. on July 11, 2002, Burks enlisted in the United States Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Ga., and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment — Fort Campbell, Ky., as a signal support systems specialist.
Specialist Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and Army Service Ribbon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.