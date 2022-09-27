The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville, Ky. on Sept. 22, 2022, in the shooting death of Fort Campbell soldier, Joshua D. Burks in Olmstead, Ky.

Burks, a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was found shot and killed on Kenny Stratton Road on Aug. 13, 2022. He was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.