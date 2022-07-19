Logan County Schools is pleased to announce Dr. Joshua Matthews, Ed.D. as the district’s new Chief Academic Officer. Dr. Matthews has served as the principal of Lewisburg School since 2016.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Chief Academic Officer for Logan County Schools,” said Matthews. “As a graduate of Logan County High School, this is a great honor. I want to thank Mr. Mullins for his leadership and confidence in me.”
“Also, I want to thank my staff and students at Lewisburg,” he continued. “They did some amazing work over the past six years, and I wouldn’t be here today without them. I am excited to get started and continue building on all of the great things that are currently going on academically in our district.”
Matthews received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of the Cumberlands in 2019. He also received both his Master of Arts in Teaching and his Education Specialist certification from the University of the Cumberlands. He has several additional education certifications including Director of Pupil Personnel Level I, Supervisor of Instruction Level I, Principal Level II, and his Superintendent Certification.
Matthews has his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Western Kentucky University and his Master’s in Business Administration from Morehead State University.
Matthews has extensive career experience in education beginning in 1999. His most recent roles have been with Logan County Schools, serving as Lewisburg School’s Principal since 2016 and Olmstead School’s Assistant Principal in 2015. He is also currently an Adjunct Professor at both Campbellsville University and the University of the Cumberlands.
Matthews served as a Business Teacher and Varsity Girls Basketball Coach at Franklin-Simpson High School from 2011 to 2015. He also served as an Instructor and Girls Basketball Coach at three universities between 1999 and 2011.
“I am confident in Dr. Matthews’s ability to excel as our district’s Chief Academic Officer,” said Superintendent Paul M. Mullins. “He has demonstrated strong educational leadership skills and I am excited for him to work with our school leaders as we build on our district’s ‘Tradition of Excellence.’ ”
