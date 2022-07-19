Logan County Schools is pleased to announce Dr. Joshua Matthews, Ed.D. as the district’s new Chief Academic Officer. Dr. Matthews has served as the principal of Lewisburg School since 2016.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Chief Academic Officer for Logan County Schools,” said Matthews. “As a graduate of Logan County High School, this is a great honor. I want to thank Mr. Mullins for his leadership and confidence in me.”

