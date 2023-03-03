RUSNWS-03-03-23 Appling Member of PEO

P. E. O. State Board of Directors are, seated, Terri Lou Royse of Glasgow and Sherry Appling of Russellville; standing, Abby Clay of Lexington, Cheryl Sheets of Independence, and Lorna McVay of Florence.

 By Denise Shoulders

Sherry Appling and other female Logan County residents are members of the 153-year-old Philanthropic Educational Organization International (P. E. O.), an international group of women making a positive impact on other women’s lives. The state board of directors recently met in Russellville to finalize plans ahead of the state convention.

Appling, the current Kentucky State Chapter president, also works at the Logan County Library. “It’s a philanthropic educational organization for women. We have six philanthropies that we support — Cottey College, Educational Loan Fund, International Peace Scholarship Fund, Program for Continuing Education, Scholar Awards, and Star Scholarship,” said Appling. Each program is supported by 5,800 chapters in the U.S. and Canada. To date, the organization has awarded or loaned, internationally, more than $400 million in educational assistance.

