Kirby Funeral Services celebrated during grand opening

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce was excited to celebrate Kirby Funeral Service’s grand opening and ribbon cutting.
Friends, family, and community members gathered to welcome and support the new facility.
The event was kicked off with prayer by Clay Bilyeu and followed by words from chamber president, Jeff Manley.
Attendees toured the facility and were gifted succulents from the Kirby family.
Kirby Funeral Services is family owned and operated by Justin and Rebecca Kirby.
“The caring and experienced professionals at Kirby Funeral Services are here to support you through your difficult time. They offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements,” said Chamber Executive Director Polly Steenbergen.
Kirby Funeral Services is located at 110 Franklin Road in Russellville. You are welcome to call at 270-946-1550 or stop by and visit Kirby Funeral Services in person at your convenience. You can also find information on their website at www.kirbyfuneralservices.com.
— for the NDL
