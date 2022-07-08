Two Russellville men have been indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury for sex-related crimes against minors on June 24.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Gelin Omar Guevara, 56, of Russellville, is being charged with sexual abuse, first-degree; sodomy, first and second degree; rape, first and second degree, and incest.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Placido Perez-Hernandez, 33, of Russellville, is being charged with sexual abuse, first degree; rape, first degree; sodomy, first degree, and incest.
The indictment reads for Guevara:
That on or between Feb. 1, 2015, through Jan. 27, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Guevara committed the offense of sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he subjected a juvenile who was incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire, two or more times. Guevara was indicted for the same offense between Jan. 28, 2020, to March 31, 2022.
That on or between Jan. 1, 2015, through Jan. 27, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Guevara committed the offense of sodomy, first degree, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
That on or between Jan. 28, 2022, through March 31, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Guevara committed the offense of sodomy, second-degree when while being 18 years or older, he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse, with someone less than 14 years of age at the time of the offense.
That on or between Feb. 1, 2015, through Jan. 27, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Guevara committed the offense of attempt rape, first-degree victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he intentionally engaged in conduct with the attempt to have sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was not capable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
That on or between Jan. 28, 2022, through March 31, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Guevara committed the offense of attempted rape, second-degree, no force, when, while being 18 years or older, he intentionally engage in conduct with the attempt to have sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was less than 14 years of age at the time of the offense.
That on or between Feb. 1, 2015, through Jan. 27, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Guevara committed the offense of incest, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse with a juvenile whom he knew to be a blood relative, and said person was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times. Guevara was indicted for the same offense between Jan. 27, 2022, through March 31, 2022.
Guevara is scheduled to be arraigned on July 21, 2022. He was booked into the Logan County Detention Center on May 18, 2022, with a cash bond of $50,000. According to the Logan County Detention Cenhtyer he was released temporarily on Wednesday, July 6 to be taken to Warren County Detention Center where he is facing charges there as well.
The indictment reads for Placido Perez-Hernandez reads:
That on or between Oct. 1, 2021, through May 1, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Perez-Hernandez committed the offense of sexual abuse, first degree, Victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he subjected to juvenile he was incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire, two or more times.
That on or between Oct. 1, 2021, through May 1, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Perez-Hernandez committed the offense of rape, first degree, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
That on or between Oct. 1, 2021, through May 1, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Perez-Hernandez committed the offensive of sodomy, first degree, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile who was incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
That on or between Oct. 1, 2021, through May 1, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Perez-Hernandez committed the offense of incest, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, when he had sexual intercourse or deviant sexual intercourse with a juvenile whom he knew to be a blood relative, and said person was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, two or more times.
Perez-Hernandez is scheduled for arraignment on July 21, 2022. He was arrested on May 6, 2022, and is still incarcerated in the Logan County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.