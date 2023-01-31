RUSNWS-01-31-23 Johnson Receives Life

Earl Kelly Johnson

Last Thursday, Jan. 26, a Logan County jury of nine women and three men chose a life sentence for Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson for his involvement in the 2015 death of Robert Wetton and multiple charges of drug trafficking and organized crime.

Johnson is not eligible for parole so Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks imposed the jury’s sentence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.