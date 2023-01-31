Last Thursday, Jan. 26, a Logan County jury of nine women and three men chose a life sentence for Earl Kelly “Tudor” Johnson for his involvement in the 2015 death of Robert Wetton and multiple charges of drug trafficking and organized crime.
Johnson is not eligible for parole so Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks imposed the jury’s sentence.
The jury found Johnson guilty a day earlier of multiple counts of complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate, and complicity to murder. They deliberated less than two hours in reaching their verdict.
Commonwealth Attorney, Neil Kerr said, “I want to thank the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the two lead investigating officers, Det. Bibb and Det. Dauley for their continued support in following this case through to trial.” He continued, “They saw their hard work through and I appreciate them and their time.”
In 2015, Wetton and his wife, Pamela Wetton, were arrested in Arizona in possession of dangerous drugs. A month later, Pamela discovered her husband unresponsive in a barn on their Ellis Road property. Then Sheriff Wallace Whittaker treated the case as a homicide from the beginning.
The investigation continued, and in 2019, Johnson and Carolyn Kinder were charged with Wetton’s murder. Kinder was convicted in 2021 for conspiracy to commit murder and received 12 years in prison.
A third individual, Kristen Leann Day, was indicted in 2022 on a single count each of engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate and complicity to murder for her involvement. Her final sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb.
Kerr admitted because the case lacked a weapon and a crime scene, the shooter may still be out there. “Because there is no proof that Earl Johnson killed Bob Wetton, we can’t say for sure that we caught the shooter. It’s a real possibility that person is still out there. However, I feel like we got the person most responsible for this crime.”
Kerr added he hoped this brought more closure to the Wetton family and, “that people continue to pray for them.”
