Auburn Senior Center has new director

The Auburn Senior Center opened its doors on June 17 with a new director in charge. Sarah Collins, of Auburn, applied for the job in May after the former director resigned. Collins was familiar with the programs offered at the senior center and once helped with a community garden, so she was a natural pick to take over the role of director. Collins looks forward to operating the center at full capacity sometime in the future.
The Senior Center originally opened in 2012 and offered programs and meals to anyone over 55 years of age. It will now allow more people to attend their programs, after closing for most of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 due to the pandemic. Programs offered once included walking groups, exercise classes, bingo, card games, and movies. Tuesdays used to include a line dance class which was open to anyone regardless of age. Collins says she is using extreme caution in reopening due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We want it to be able to stay open,” Collins said. “There are no scheduled activities right now except for meals. “Congregate meal plans are available for anyone 60 years of age or older. We have potluck on Wednesday. Seniors can eat inside or do take out.” She shared that about ten people attend daily and 15 to 20 people take advantage of the takeout option. Two volunteers a day staff the center.
According to the National Council on Aging, participants of senior center programs can delay the onset of chronic disease and improve physical, spiritual, social, mental, and economic well-being.
The mission statement for the Auburn Senior Center, according to its website, is to “provide a safe place for senior citizens to gather together in a spirit of fellowship without prejudice or judgment.” Senior centers play an important role in socialization. Seventy% of participants are women, and more than half of them live alone. The centers help older adults stay independent and healthy.
Collins says that the Auburn Senior Center operates Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is currently no provided transportation to and from the center, however. The Senior Center is located at 169 Wrenwood Drive, Auburn, Ky. For more information and upcoming events call the Center at 270-542-8223.
Outside of her work at the Center, Collins enjoys spending time with her husband, Ricky, and their two sons, along with four grandchildren, Xander, Caleb, Greysen, and Korrigan. She and her husband attend Muddy River Baptist Church and volunteer for the food bank there. As more programs open at the Center, Collins plans on letting the public know.
