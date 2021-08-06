The mural on Fifth Street in Russellville was finished up recently, just in time for the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration to be held this weekend.
The community group Fifth and Morgan began working on this beautiful piece of art depicting prominent people from Russellville’s African-American community in the fall of last year. The mural is painted on the wall of Todd’s Café at the corner of Fifth and Morgan Streets.
Dequan Beard, a 2014 graduate of Russellville High School, is responsible for coming up with the idea to paint a mural that features the likeness of several individuals who all made their own contributions to daily life in Russellville.
Beard said that Fifth and Morgan consulted with local historian Michael Morrow in selecting the people who would be depicted in the mural and local artist Brenda Brown was consulted and helped to design and paint the mural. Several volunteers helped with the project including Morgan Todd and Jeyda Bays.
