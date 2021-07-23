On July 16, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers with the Russellville Police Department responded to a possible burglary in progress at 717 East 4th Street.
Upon arrival, a van was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Occupants of the residence advised officers that the van was in fact involved in the incident and stated the operator was Randy Rogers, Jr., 30.
Rogers had entered the residence unlawfully and put a large knife to the throat of the resident.
An officer with the RPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the van, however, Rogers failed to yield to the officer’s emergency equipment.
Rogers continued north on Main Street at a high rate of speed until the vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a privacy fence behind a residence in the 800 block of North Main Street.
Rogers was apprehended without further incident.
Through further investigation, it was learned that Rogers had broken into 717 East 4th Street twice. During one of those incidents, Rogers allegedly threatened and assaulted several parties with both a machete and a set of brass knuckles.
Rogers was arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center and charged with two counts of burglary, 1st degree; wanton endangerment (police officer); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; improper passing; four counts of disregarding a stop sign, and disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light).
Assisting in the case were the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and Logan County EMS.
