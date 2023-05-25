RUSNWS-05-25-23 GRIFFIN RETIRES

Lt. Col. Griffin (right) is shown receiving his Certificate of Retirement from Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch, director of the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office at Redstone Arsenal.

Lieutenant Colonel David E. Griffin, formerly of Russellville, Ky., retired from the United States Army after a 26-year career during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. on April 21st, 2023.

Griffin is the son of Robert and Marilyn Griffin and brother of Mark Griffin, all of Russellville. He is a 1993 graduate of Russellville High School, a graduate of the University of Louisville, and was commissioned into the United States Army through their ROTC.

