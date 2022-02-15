The Dollar General Corporation will soon be opening two more stores in Logan County to add to the open built last year on KY 100 in Russellville.
Dollar General is an American chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn. As of Oct. 2021, DG operates 18,000 stores in the continental United States.
Dollar General is currently under construction on a relocated location at 148 North Main Street in Lewisburg. At this time, the store opening is slated for winter 2022, but understand that construction progress may alter this date.
The company is also currently finalizing its due diligence phase for a new store that will be located on Morgantown Road toward Chandlers. Based on its current timeline, DG anticipates breaking ground in the coming weeks.
The Dollar General Corporation says its customers are at the center of all that it does, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, it takes a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure it can continue to meet its customers’ price, value, and selection needs. DG further strives to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.
The stores will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store. Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development, and the ability to further their career through its growing organization, may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General sells quality, name-brand, and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items, and basic clothing. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola.
Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online or a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for information is available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.
