A puppy mill that was raided on the first of August in Logan County, bringing in 100 dogs of all sizes and breeds to the already burdened humane society, is still being sorted out with help from the community and neighboring counties.
“The rescued dogs from the mill seizure are doing very well considering the circumstances they came from,” said Logan County Humane Society Director Ray Wilson.
Wilson reported a third of the 100 were pulled by the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and the Butler County Animal Shelter, while the rest are going to homes of those who directly applied to the local shelter to foster. “I cannot thank Lorri Hare and Ruby Fooks enough for not only their drive but the leadership they offered,” said Wilson of the other directors. “Bowling Green and Butler County were a huge help throughout this daunting process, from their staff coming to help us clean kennels, feed, and water to disinfecting, and providing medical attention.” When the Logan County Humane Society’s mower stopped working, the Bowling Green staff fixed it and proceeded to cut the yard.
Wilson said small house dogs are always in high demand and shelters usually have a long waiting list that a person can sit on for months before they’re called up to adopt. “We know without a doubt that the dogs sent to these shelters went to the perfect forever homes,” he said adding, “Here at our shelter, we are still vehemently working on vetting the large number of applications that we have received and trying to move out the rest of the dogs into loving families.”
With a limited staff, the director said there is very little time to do anything other than clean, feed, water, and vet applications. The staff spends most of their time in the office calling veterinarians, landlords, and potential adopters, said Wilson, all to make sure they are doing everything they can to place the animals as perfectly as they can.
“We appreciate all the calls of those checking in on us and seeing what we need, but we only have one phone line so it makes it difficult to work efficiently when our phone continues to ring, and we can’t get out. I want to thank everyone again for all the donations and help. We have been beyond blessed and we have what we need at the moment,” Wilson said. “I want to reiterate the sentiment from our Facebook post, that if you feel inclined to give, please think of Eastern Kentucky and all that they have gone through. They are in great need and will be for some time. As for the next steps for us, we’re continuing to get these animals into loving homes while simultaneously seeking forever homes for our long-term residents.”
The Logan County Humane Society opened back up to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd.
