Logan County Provides Mental Health Support in Challenging Times

Over the course of the pandemic, the health of students has been a priority for schools across the nation. While physical health is essential for learning to occur, mental health is just as important. The schools in Logan County have offered a variety of mental health services and tools to families in an effort to meet the mental health needs of students.
In collaboration with Mountain Comprehensive Care, mental health professionals are available at all elementary schools. These providers can meet with students during the school day to provide much needed support to students on a regular basis. Since the services are provided at school, more students are able to receive help since transportation and scheduling after school can be challenging for many families. Additionally, the district employs social worker Gracen Williams to provide services to high school students. Combined, these professionals have provided over 3,000 therapy sessions to students over the course of the current school year.
There are also 8 school counselors serving Logan County Schools. The counselors are trained to provide academic, social and behavioral support to students. They also focus on other areas such as college and career readiness. Four school psychologists are available to assist students and staff in times of crisis. Family Resource and Youth Service Centers also focus on mental health by sponsoring programs on issues such as substance abuse.
In February, the district hosted a community mental health event. Various organizations from the community were on hand to inform families about the mental health services offered. Ms. Williams delivered a presentation to help parents understand how to spot signs of mental health struggles in children and adolescents. Ms. Williams also presented the information to Spanish-speaking families on a different date with interpretation services.
Teachers are also supported in efforts to promote positive mental health. Many teachers have Calm Corners where students can go when feeling anxious or upset. These corners often contain breathing exercises, sensory supplies, and other items designed to give students a chance to practice healthy coping strategies. The Second Step program is being used in all elementary schools to teach students healthy social emotional skills. Many staff members have also been trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid, a program designed to give adults the skills needed to recognize the signs that a student may be in crisis. Training in trauma-informed practices will be offered in the coming months.
If your child is experiencing a mental health challenge, please contact your child’s school for information on how to obtain services. Logan County is committed to being responsive to the social and emotional needs of students.
