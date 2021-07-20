Wanting more money to spend in his district, magistrate Tyler Davenport of the first district, urged fiscal court members to join with him in increasing the 2021-2022 budget for roads.
“I want us to talk about the possibility of amending the budget to do a little work on our roads,” said Davenport Tuesday, July 13. “I personally have some areas I really need to take care of and I need it to be a little more than what I was allotted this year.”
Davenport went on to explain that in order for him to meet the needs in his district, he needs his calculation to be based on $1 million dollars for his percentage. The magistrate says he has roughly 40% less money than he did the first year he became a magistrate in 2019.
“Whatever we need to do to make the proper amendments to the budget, I think we need to consider that,” the magistrate said adding, “I’m looking out for my distinct. I know you all have your own methods and ways, and everybody’s district is different but for my district, I definitely don’t need my dollars to go down. I need them to at least stay the same.” Davenport receives 8.3% a year of the total budgeted monies allocated for roads.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick told Davenport he would be happy to put his request on the next agenda after he looks into it a little more.
“I don’t know if we can add to this amount until after it’s spent,” said Chick.
Davenport said if the court cannot change the budget at this time, whatever the difference is and what the calculations are, the court could have a second calculation and take it from somewhere else.
“Whatever we need to do to make our calculation based on $1 million is what I’d like to look at,” said Davenport.
Fourth District Magistrate Jason Harper agreed to add, “If you (Chick) would look into that because Tyler and I are on the same page. It would make it better knowing exactly what we get each year instead of the fluctuation.”
