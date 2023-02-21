Barnes, Victor-02/09/2023-State Inmate
Beard, Lias A.-02/14/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Bellar, Jerry Wayne-02/14/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Biggs, Micah Craig-02/14/2023-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Cassetty, Tracy Dowell-02/13/2023-One Headlight-No Operators-Moped License-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rRd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)
Collins, Ronald C.-02/12/2023-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Cook, Monika J.-02/15/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-No Registration Plates-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Creek, Logan B.-02/15/2023-Fugitive From Another State (Misdemeanor)
Creek, Matthew Lynn-02/13/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Farmer, Dewayne D.-02/11/2023-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Fitch, Lindsie L.-02/13/2023-Failure To Appear-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear
Gainous, Timothy W.-02/11/2023-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
Galloway, Charles Leveal-02/14/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Gordon, Luindia J.-02/11/2023-Careless Driving-Obstructed Vision And/or Windshield-Communication Device Violation, 1st Off-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Promoting Contraband — 2nd Degree-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Hale, Bobby G.-02/13/2023-Careless Driving-Improper Registration Plate-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Hall, Dakota K.-02/15/2023-Failure To Appear
Hampton, Tony K.-02/11/2023-Rear License Not Illuminated-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Hills, Tammy Louise-02/14/2023-Failure To Appear
Hoover, Philip S.-02/11/2023-No Registration Plates-Oper Motor Vehicle U/influ Alcohol < 21 Yoa .02-.07
Horsley, William Radley-02/14/2023-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Klumpp, Kasey J.-02/10/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Lear, Margaret D.-02/13/2023-Failure To Appear
Lee, Ji H.-02/12/2023-Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
Leonard, Jessica-02/14/2023-Criminal Trespassing-3Rd Degree-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Martin, Anthony Terrell-02/11/2023-Driving Dui Suspended License — 2nd Offense
Martin-Luttrell, Gina Michelle-02/14/2023-Failure To Appear-Mayes, Jennifer L.-02/10/2023-Failure To Appear-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Mayoh, Glen Thomas-02/15/2023-Rear License Not Illuminated-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off
Mcgahey, William D.-02/12/2023-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Ortiz, Gorge A.-02/13/2023-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Perkins, Jeffery H.-02/09/2023-State Inmate
Rice Jr, William M.-02/15/2023 -Careless Driving-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Off-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Sohn, Matthew S.-02/12/2023-Improper Parking Violations-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Sullivan, Gregory Steven-02/14/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Thurman, Carolyn Denise-02/12/2023 -Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Appear
Woodside, Tayson L.-02/10/2023 -Failure To Dim Headlights-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
