Sheriff Stephen Stratton made members of the court aware Tuesday that he would be meeting with the Logan County school system soon concerning the placement of School Resource Officers (SROs) at every school in the district. The sheriff’s department is currently budgeted for three SROs. One of those positions is unfilled. According to Stratton, it is difficult recruiting for the position.
School Safety Bill/HB63, requires all Kentucky schools to have an SRO, by Aug. 1, 2022. Currently, the Logan County school system funds 60% of the cost with the county supplying 40%.
Stratton said he had spoken with the Logan County Safety School Marshal last week.
“It was my thought the proposal could include the school system taking on the cost for uniforms while the county fund training, a vehicle, and tactical gear,” said the sheriff.
The details are still being worked out according to the sheriff adding it is still too early to have definitive plans. Hopefully in the next few court meetings, Stratton says he will have more information.
Stratton would like to hire five School Resource Officers. One to fill the vacant position and four additional positions. We need one in each of the system’s five feeder schools, one in the high school, and one at the CTC, who could also be used as a sub.
The biggest issue Stratton sees is recruiting. These positions would be for law enforcement retirees and the positions would be seasonal. They would only work when the schools open. Currently, the SRO works 195 days which includes training.
Stratton said the county would have to be competitive with wages and the SRO positions will be sought after by a lot of neighboring counties who will be meeting the requirements as well. The position would not require a benefits package.
Magistrate Robert Kyle said it sounds like a good job to him. Stratton responded by saying, “Their job is to absorb every bullet that comes from a possible attack. They understand you run toward the threat, not away from it.”
Paul Mullins, Logan County School System Superintendent said, “We are currently in discussion with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and Logan County Fiscal Court on having a School Resource Officer on each of our campuses. I appreciate the cooperation and dialogue with our community leaders. As part of the School Safety Bill/HB63, having a resource officer on all of our campuses will provide security, build positive relationships with our students and help us better serve our schools.”
