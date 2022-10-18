On Friday, Sept. 9th, Scotty’s Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business with a fish fry in Bowling Green, Ky.
The City of Bowling Green proclaimed that day to be “Scotty’s Contracting & Stone Day” in honor of all of the work the company has done to help build the infrastructure within the city. The fish fry was Scotty’s way of thanking its customers and anyone who has helped us throughout its 50 years in business.
Scotty’s hosted three fish fries this year in different areas in order to make sure it could invite all of the communities who have supported the company throughout the years.
Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty’s wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and help celebrate.
Jason Givens and Greg Howard attended to represent the Logan County School District. Superintendent Paul Mullins was unable to attend because of recent surgery.
