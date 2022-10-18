RUSNWS-10-18-22 Scottys Anniversary

Pictured are Logan County Schools Maintenance Supervisor, Jason Givens; Vice President of Asphalt Operations, Phillip Kemp; Quality Control Manager, Jon Kemp; Logan County Schools District Athletic Director, Greg Howard, James Scott, and Vice President of Construction & Engineering, Chris Higgins. Phillip Kemp, Jon Kemp, and Chris Higgins are all graduates of Logan County High School. James Scott is a graduate of Auburn High School.

On Friday, Sept. 9th, Scotty’s Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business with a fish fry in Bowling Green, Ky.

The City of Bowling Green proclaimed that day to be “Scotty’s Contracting & Stone Day” in honor of all of the work the company has done to help build the infrastructure within the city. The fish fry was Scotty’s way of thanking its customers and anyone who has helped us throughout its 50 years in business.

