On April 5th, 2021, at approximately 9:23 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green, received a call of a fatal collision that had occurred at the 26-mile marker on the southbound side of Interstate 65 in Warren County.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Freightliner box truck, being operated by Donald Kabwenge, 36 of Georgia, was traveling south on I-65 and failed to see a 2020 Nissan Altima, being operated by Alyssa Aldrete, 22 of Auburn, slowed in the roadway due to merging traffic for road construction at the 26-mile marker.
The box truck struck the Nissan in the rear bumper, causing it to strike the rear of a white 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was also slowed in traffic. The box truck then struck the tractor-trailer as well.
The passenger of the Nissan Altima was Alexis Coker, 21 of Auburn. All three individuals were pronounced deceased on scene by the Warren County Coroners Office. The operator of the 2018 Freightliner was not injured.
The investigation is currently ongoing and being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. He was assisted on scene by KSP Personnel, Warren County Sheriffs Office, Bowling Green Police Department, Medical Center EMS, Bowling Green Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroners Office.
— Staff report
