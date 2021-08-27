Although the price of cardboard is going up, help to collect it still continues to be a problem for Logan County’s Recycling Center.
With the pandemic of 2020-21, inmate labor in the county has decreased a great deal causing a ripple effect. There are not enough classified state inmates to send out to work. The recycling center, which relies on inmate labor to help offer this service to community businesses, is not able to, and the commodity is being left blowing in the wind.
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill has been transparent with the fiscal court for the past several months reporting the shortage in manpower has crippled the center in its day-to-day operations.
“We are working as hard as we can,” said Cockrill.
The recycling center, located at 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville, handles all recyclables that come into the center and prepares them to be taken to an out-of-town recycling company that accepts and pays the county.
During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrate Tyler Davenport shared his concerns with Cockrill, asking if he could come up with a plan to collect the cardboard from businesses.
“I know y’all are swamped and lacking help from inmates but all these bins at the businesses are full of cardboard. If we could have some long-term schedule or plan to get those emptied that would be good. Maybe once every couple of months,” said Davenport making it known he did not blame Cockrill or the center.
Cockrill told Davenport he could not make any promises due to the amount of work going on at the recycling center.
It was mentioned during the meeting, the service of picking up cardboard for businesses could be temporarily halted until there were more state inmates to help. However, it was also noted that it is difficult to start that service back up again once it is stopped.
