Sgt. First Class Patrick Russell (United States Army, retired) was recently named a Kentucky Colonel.

 PHOTO BY DENISE SHOULDERS

Servicemen and women often find life after service difficult to navigate, especially when their time is cut shorter than their plans to serve. One local man has created an outreach program to help give disconnected service men and women a new sense of purpose.

Sgt. First Class Patrick Russell (United States Army, retired) enlisted in 2003 with the 5th Special Forces at Fort Campbell. He served until a medical incident ended his plans of a multi-decade military career.

