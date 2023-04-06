Servicemen and women often find life after service difficult to navigate, especially when their time is cut shorter than their plans to serve. One local man has created an outreach program to help give disconnected service men and women a new sense of purpose.
Sgt. First Class Patrick Russell (United States Army, retired) enlisted in 2003 with the 5th Special Forces at Fort Campbell. He served until a medical incident ended his plans of a multi-decade military career.
Patrick said, “I had a heart attack in 2017, I had a heart attack. It was then that I got involved with the chaplain service until my retirement in May 2018.” He continued, “After the heart attack, depression set in. I was told to do nothing, just sit at home.”
“Here I was with a wife, a family, a mortgage, and feeling like I’m losing everything. I applied for open positions, but no one was calling me. I began feeling like no one wanted me,” explained Patrick. He continued, “One day, I basically cursed God saying, ‘It would be nice to know what your plan is for me.’ Then one day I woke with a fire in me.” He knew what his interests were but he didn’t want to ruin the fun of it by turning it into a business. Instead, he turned those interests into an outreach program.
Resiliency Outreach is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that raises funds to help get active duty, veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families out in the outdoors. The faith-based program is a way to promote recovery, restoration, resiliency, and hope in veterans.
“When a veteran makes contact, I ask them, ‘What are your interests?’ No matter what they say, I tell them, ‘Great! You organize something, I’ll promote it, and we’ll see if we can get other veterans interested to go with us,” explained Patrick. Activities have included annual bow fishing trips, hunting, hiking, and vacations.
Because of these efforts, and more, Terry Trent, III of the Veteran’s Coalition of Logan County, Ky., recently nominated Patrick to be honored as a Kentucky Colonel. Terry said in his nomination, “Patrick is a retired United States Army Green Beret who in his post-retirement started a veterans advocacy organization focused on helping veterans that experienced the horrors of war and deployments with outdoor activities to rekindle their good memories with other veterans and camaraderie.”
“Patrick also used his spare time volunteering with the local JROTC department sharing his training with the cadets and helping them learn valuable life-long skills. Patrick recently transitioned from a volunteer to a part-time JROTC Instructor at Logan County High School. Patrick still spends his spare time helping with the veteran advocacy organization he started. Patrick is a great example of what a Kentucky Colonel is with his countless acts of selfless service by always putting others before himself,” added Terry.
For more information, you may contact Patrick through the Facebook page Resiliency Outreach, Inc. Be sure to include task and purpose.
