While many events have taken place round town, everyone can agree that The Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville is probably the most well known event space.
The Bruce has been known to hold a plethora of events such as prom, wedding ceremonies and receptions, bridal showers, company holiday parties, summits with panels and guest speakers, brunches, family events, organizational events and so many more gatherings.
The time has come for the highly anticipated first ever Harry Potter Experience at The Bruce located at 303 Conference Center Drive on July 31, 2023.
From 5-7:30 pm, the community is welcomed to join in celebrating a “Happee Birthdae to Harry Potter” with a feast fit for the chosen one.
This first ever event will be in partnership with the Christian County Literacy Council. The feast will consist of chicken legs, corn on the cob, potato wedges, spring salad, rolls and many deserts.
Witches, wizards, and muggles from all around town are invited to embark on a magical journey.
J.K. Rowling is now known as the world’s best-selling book series author of all time. In this present day, Rowling’s classic Harry Potter collections has transformed into an entertainment franchise including her original series of books, which then spun gold of Harry Potter movies, a play, and theme parks. Rowlings series films are received as classics celebrated around the world.
As seen on Christian County Literacy Council, “Mark your calendars, tickets go on sale July 5th. We can’t wait for this exciting event to take place right here in Hopkinsville.”
As July 5, 2023 look out online for ticket information to go up for sale.
Those in attendance will also get a chance to take a stroll down Diagon Alley.
The Christian County Literacy Council promotes the love of reading and writing through engaging activities and programs for everyone in our community while valuing inclusiveness, collaboration, and education.
For additional questions about the upcoming event or regarding Christian County Literacy Council call at 270-348-818. Check out their Facebook for more updates at https://www.facebook.com/CCLC42240/
