Road signs are helpful to everyone when they are visible. However, when they are stolen, the situation gets costly and can even be deadly for numerous reasons. Several county authorities want you to understand just how deadly a missing sign can be.

According to the county, a missing sign costs up to $50 for just the sign to be replaced. This doesn’t include replacing the post if it was also taken, the hardware to attach the sign to the post, or the fuel and labor of a road department employee getting to and replacing the missing sign.

