Road signs are helpful to everyone when they are visible. However, when they are stolen, the situation gets costly and can even be deadly for numerous reasons. Several county authorities want you to understand just how deadly a missing sign can be.
According to the county, a missing sign costs up to $50 for just the sign to be replaced. This doesn’t include replacing the post if it was also taken, the hardware to attach the sign to the post, or the fuel and labor of a road department employee getting to and replacing the missing sign.
Logan County Judge-Executive Phil Baker wants everyone to know the cost could be much greater. “The cost to the county is one thing, but the danger of those signs not being there is another. A stolen stop sign can cost someone their life,” said Baker.
“We have tried to pray for help from the community because that’s one of these things, whether you’re the one who stole it or not, is also the same level of crime. But to date, I haven’t seen a case come through where somebody’s offered that up,” said County Attorney Joe Ross during a recent fiscal court meeting. He added, “I think the best way would be for our community to get behind this and start to hold people accountable that they know.”
Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton responded with ways the department has tried to recover missing signs. “We’ve tried telling the community, ‘If you have a road sign, or know who has a road sign, turn it in or take it to the road barn. No questions asked.’ But we haven’t had any signs returned,” he explained.
Magistrate Anne Crawford asked about penalties for stealing a road sign. To which Ross replied, “Taking the sign alone is a Class D misdemeanor with up to 90 days in jail. If a death resulted because of a stolen sign, there are four different felony categories a person can be charged with. It would be up to the Commonwealth to prosecute, if they so choose.”
Ross also explained that if the individual taking the sign is a minor, his or her parents can be held civilly liable while the juvenile will be held accountable for their actions in juvenile court.
“Until the public sees this is going on and turns people in for doing it, until we can make the public aware how dangerous it is for these signs to be gone, I think we’re fighting a losing battle,” said Baker.
Russellville Rural Fire Department Chief Cheryl Allen stated, “When Road signs are missing it’s a big deal to the responding fire departments and our first responders. We rely on signage to get us to a scene as quickly as possible. When they are missing it could delay our response to their emergency. This could be the difference in receiving much needed first aid or life saving CPR, to your house burning down due to delays.”
Chief Allen added, “It’s one thing that the signage may be hard to read but another when the sign is missing. This causes delays for all the fire and EMS workers in the county, as well as the sheriff, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.