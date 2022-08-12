Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton announces the hiring of two new deputies who will serve in the school system as School Resource Officers (SROs). Deputy Lee McKinney has 19 years of law enforcement experience. He retired from Western Kentucky University Police Department as captain over patrol investigations section. Deputy Barry Dill has 23 years of law enforcement experience. He retired from the City of Russellville where he served as the Russellville City Police Chief for six years.
