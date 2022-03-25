Allen, Calvin e.-03/10/2022-traf cont sub 2nd deg 1st off (drug unspecified) obs-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (heroin)
Barber, David Allen-03/14/2022-speeding 10 mph over limit-no registration receipt-failure to appear-receiving stolen property (firearm)
Belden, Elizabeth Madison-03/14/2022-fugitive from another state (misdemeanor)
Chick, Morgan-03/14/2022-reckless driving-criminal mischief 3rd degree-probation violation (for technical violation)-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st (agg cir)-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Cook, Megan l.-03/14/2022-tbut or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000-tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000-theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card(>2 card)-persistent felony offender ii
Creek, Matthew Lynn-03/14/2022-no registration plates-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-poss of marijuana
Dickson, derrick Wesley-03/16/2022-hold for other
Dockery, Amanda R.-03/15/2022-hold for other
Dorris, Maegen N.-03/11/2022-serving bench warrant for court
Hines, Ruben-03/11/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-criminal mischief 3rd degree
Johnson, Danny Luke-03/11/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-criminal mischief 3rd degree
Key, Phallin J.-03/14/2022-failure to appear-aoc use only — tbut or disp felony obs-theft by deception-include cold checks u/$500-forgery, 1st degree-criminal poss of forged instr 1st degree (identify
Kinser, Darrell ray-03/14/2022-failure to appear-alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense)
Lane, Matthew E.-03/10/2022-failure to produce insurance card-leaving scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance-criminal mischief 3rd degree-receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000
Lopez, Isai Vasquez-03/16/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury-menacing-terroristic threatening, 3rd degree-assault, 2nd degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree-tbut or disp all others
Lucas, Anthony C.-03/10/2022-theft by unlawful taking- all others $10,000 or more
Malone, Chancelor-03/10/2022-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree(identify-receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (opiates)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd or > — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)-possession of firearm by convicted felon
Marshall, Christopher Cole-03/12/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
mMartin, Ronald, Jr.-03/16/2022-hold for other
Matthews, James R.-03/11/2022-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-failure to produce insurance card-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Maye, Gabriel-03/12/2022-oper motor vehicle u/influ alcohol < 21 yoa .02-.07
McCarley, Jerry Thomas-03/14/2022-criminal mischief 2nd degree
Miller, Kristen Elizabeth-03/10/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Moncrief, Wesley a.-03/11/2022-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Parker, Thomas Earl-03/10/2022-assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
Powell, James R.-03/16/2022-hold for other
Price, thomas McHenrey-03/14/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order-burglary, 3rd degree-receiving stolen property over $300obs-receiving stolen property u/$10,000-persistent felony offender I
Rogers, Jonathan Cole-03/14/2022-resisting arrest-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Sitz, Jesse L.-03/12/2022-sexual abuse — 3rd degree-unlawful transaction w/minor 3rd degree
Slayton, Joseph R.-03/11/2022-failure to appear-probation violation (for felony offense)-bail jumping 1st degree-persistent felony offender i
Smith, Robert Lee-03/10/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Wade, Kevin-03/10/2022-flagrant non support
Watkins, Richard Nelson-03/15/2022-hold for other
Wright, Micheal s.-03/10/2022-theft by unlawful taking- all others $10,000 or more-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.