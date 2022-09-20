The City of Lewisburg has a new mayor. Kathy Whitescarver-Stewart, who is a seated council person for the city, was appointed as mayor pro tem on Monday to fill the vacant seat left by former Mayor Matthew Morr who left early in August.
Stewart filed in the summer to run for the city’s mayor in the Nov. 8, 2022, General election. If she wins, she will continue in the seat beginning Jan. 1, 2023. She and write-in candidate, Kimberly Sigers are the only candidates thus far vying to run the city for the next four years. Oct. 28th at 4 p.m. is the deadline to file as a write-in.
