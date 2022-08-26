It’s that time of year again, the Logan County Tourism Convention Commission kicks off its 7th Annual Countywide Hometown Hay Bale Trail.
Deadline to submit entries is Friday, Sept. 30. Winners and prizes will be announced Friday, Oct. 14 to be added to a list of decorated hay bales around Logan County.
All you have to do is fill out the registration form found at the Logan County Tourism Office located in the historic Logan County Courthouse. Turn it back in with a photo of your decorated hay bale. You can email the tourism commission as well at logankytourism@att.net
There’s no cost to enter.
For more information, call 270-726-1678. Logan County Tourism reserves the right to exclude hay bales that are not “family friendly.”
“Six years of tours have been very successful,” said Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director of the Logan County Tourism Convention Commission. “Let’s make this year’s tours even bigger and better.”
