For NDL
In Dec. 2021, tornadoes tore across Kentucky, causing significant damage and loss of life. But the devastation did not stop with this immediate destruction and has resulted in an ongoing exacerbation of the food insecurity and housing shortages that many in these communities already faced.
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH), a regional food bank serving 42 Kentucky counties, responded immediately to the tornado-stricken areas with emergency supplies and has continued to provide ongoing support to alleviate hunger for these families. To date, FAKH has invested $2.7 million in resources toward recovery efforts.
Jamie Sizemore, Executive Director of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland said the non-profit organization anticipates spending $4 million by the end of this year.
“Most of our service area is rural, with a large number of people already living at or below poverty level,” Sizemore said. “We also expect to serve a large number of people who have never asked for help before. And many of these tornado survivors don’t just need help with food, they need everything as they try to piece their lives back together.”
Initial damage assessments reported that 23 counties in the FAKH service area had sustained varying levels of damage. Later, Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties were declared disaster areas by FEMA due to the significant loss of homes, businesses, and, unfortunately, lives. In Bowling Green/Warren County alone, an estimated 500 homes were either destroyed or sustained significant damage. Most of downtown Mayfield was leveled, including PADD Food Bank, a Partner Distribution Organization of FAKH that serves the eight most western counties in Kentucky.
Jackie Herndon has served as the executive director of Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry for 13 years.
The December tornado created an even bigger challenge for Herndon’s community, which was already struggling to recover from the pandemic. “Tornado damage has even impacted the day-to-day routines of folks in Mayfield,” Herndon said.
In light of these struggles, staff at the Needline are spending more time with clients, many of whom have had limited social interaction over the past two years.
“We’ve just slowed down and enjoyed talking to people more,” Herndon said.
FAKH immediate disaster response
• Secured and readied an alternate warehouse location in Paducah that was up and running within a week of the disaster.
• Delivered 1,627 transient food bags to emergency shelters over the first few days immediately following the tornado.
• Distributed 7,222 emergency food boxes via Mobile Food Pantries and Partner Agencies.
• Deployed four Mobile Food Pantries in Bowling Green, Kentucky, serving 2,000 households.
• Received and distributed over 70 tractor-trailer loads of donated food from distributors such as Amazon, Food Lion, HEB, and General Mills, as well as Feeding America and sister food banks across our national network.
• Distributed 649,636 pounds of donated food; equivalent to 541,363 meals.
• Extended $488,784 in credits to our partner agencies — food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters — for needed food, supplies, and delivery.
Provided over $1.5 million in funding to our Partner Distribution Organization, PADD Food Bank in Mayfield, to aid in warehouse construction, other tornado-related expenses, and assisting partner agencies in western Kentucky with needs.
• Developed a mini-grant opportunity for partner agencies in affected counties for reimbursement of disaster-related service expenses.
• Facilitated $70,000 in pass-through funding to Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry from LifePoint Health for the purchase of commercial refrigerators and a cargo van.
• Expanded food accessibility across our counties by increasing food supplies and expanding operating hours.
• Total distribution to tornado-affected counties between Dec. 10, 2021, through mid-Feb., 2022 was over 1.5 million pounds of food and supplies.
Ongoing disaster response includes
• Coordinated fundraising efforts to offset increased, disaster-related expenses across our network for:
• Intervened in Bowling Green by Partnering with La Luz del Mundo to provide targeted services to under-resourced Latinx neighbors facing hunger. Rented a freezer pod from December through June for partner agency, Greenwood Park Church of Christ, to increase cold storage supplies. Provided pass-through funding to Salvation Army of Bowling Green for the purchase of easy-to-prepare foods following staff turnover.
• Planning a second phase grant opportunity for partner agencies in affected counties to address capacity building needs resulting from ongoing recovery services.
• Packed and distributed 1,100 Kitchen Restock Boxes to help families restock their pantries with non-perishable food staples and condiments. Each box contains 22 items, weighing 24 pounds. Plans are to continue this program as needed for a total of 2,500 boxes.
Leveraging existing programs to meet the additional need
• Funding FAKH BackPack Programs for a total of $230,504 for the 2022-23 school year in tornado-affected counties, Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Hart, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren Counties, to address additional food-insecurity among school-aged students.
• Increase support of food and supplies to community pantries and soup kitchens in the tornado-affected counties.
• Support for surrounding counties near tornado-impacted counties as housing shortages have pushed families out into other communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.