It’s been over a year since the fiscal court paid for and reviewed a parks and recreation survey conducted by Western Kentucky University, delving into the desires the citizens of Logan County have concerning entertainment and amenities in the community.
The COVID-19 pandemic can be blamed for the stall of momentum, however, magistrate Tyler Davenport is pushing the idea, hoping to spark interest once again.
“It’s been a while since the court has discussed the survey,” said Davenport. “I think it needs to be brought back up again and discussed in a future court meeting. I mean we paid for it.”
Davenport handed out a copy of the survey Tuesday at the bi-monthly meeting of the fiscal court.
“I thought it would be a good idea for us all to review the results again. We have to pick up where we left off in regards to parks and recreation and quality of life discussions. The court unanimously voted to hire a professional survey group to determine how the public felt about amenities and some new things they’d like to see. The public spoke, and they want improvements. The COVID-19 pandemic caused some delay I believe, but it’s time to move forward. The survey proved that our citizens, families, and children need to act. Time to get busy planning,” Davenport added.
The court voted during the 2020-2021 budget to put back $250,000 for future unnamed projects pertaining to parks and recreation and talks involved continuing the savings plan for the next couple of years allowing a considerable amount to be banked if and when an idea surfaces.
Joel Turner, a professor at Western Kentucky University, conducted the parks and recreation survey in 2019. The survey was sent to 4,500 random addresses and PO boxes in Logan County and appeared online. Turner reported there were 563 mailers returned, which is a 13% response rate. The professor said that was favorable with a mailer and believed the survey response mirrored roughly what the community looks like. An online survey grabbed another 463 responses.
The study was sparked after a group of community business leaders gave a presentation to the court about doing a feasibility study on a singular project that involved buying Rolling Hills Golf Course and turning it into a sports complex. Members of the court were interested in a study, however, the body wanted to open up more than just one possibility and decided to go out on its own to find out the data.
For the most part, said Turner, those who responded liked living in Logan County but felt more money needed to be spent on walking/nature trails, a splash pad, an amphitheater, and a gym facility (including basketball and volleyball). Those ideas that drew low scores were a rock wall, skateboard park, and dog park.
Residents were asked to evaluate Logan County as a place to live, raise children, work, visit, and retire. The majority of responses were either “excellent” or “good” with regard to living in, working in, and retiring in Logan County, with “good” serving as the response most often given. Respondents were largely split with regard to Logan County being a place to visit and raise kids.
