A high-speed chase ended on the 68-80 bypass Saturday night when a stolen vehicle burst into flames after police deployed spike strips to stop it.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, one of two law enforcement agencies chasing the vehicle, at approximately 8:36 p.m., one of its deputies, Quintin Wright was patrolling US 68-80 when he observed a 2006 Black Volvo traveling in the slow lane. The sheriff’s office reported the vehicle was traveling 55 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
While behind the vehicle, Deputy Wright observed it cross over the white fog line and white center line. A check of the Tennessee registration plate through NCIC confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Springfield. Tenn. The vehicle driving slowly and failing to maintain its lane of travel, lead him to believe the driver was impaired.
When Deputy Wright attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle sped off turning onto the bypass. Other Deputies and Russellville Police Officers began to respond to the scene. Deputies and Officers were able to deploy spike strips to attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, the vehicle was traveling all over the roadway and reached speeds over 100 mph. The vehicle ran multiple traffic control devices and hit two vehicles.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop at US 68-80 East and the Bypass after catching on fire. The driver, Davion Wilson, 27, of Springfield, Tenn., exited the vehicle and began to run on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Wilson was taken into custody.
Wilson was transported to the Logan County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with numerous offenses including Speeding 26 Over, Reckless Driving, DUI 2nd, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000, Disregarding Stop Sign, Failure to or Improper Signal, Driving too Fast for Traffic Conditions, Disregarding Traffic Light x4, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Excessive windshield tint, improper passing, disregarding compulsory turn lane, obstructing a highway, rear license not Illuminated, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Criminal Mischief 1st x2, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Fleeing Motor Vehicle 1st, Fleeing on Foot 1st, Failure to Report a Traffic Accident, Leaving the Scene of Accident, Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree (Police Officer x15), Wanton Endangerment -1st Degree x3, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Without License/Negligence in Accident, and Improper Turning.
