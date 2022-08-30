It has been brought to the attention of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department that calls are being made by individuals stating they are with the sheriff’s office and that tghoe being called have missed court appearances, jury duty, and/or have warrants. “We want to let the public know our deputies and detectives do not call you with this type of information,” said Sheriff Stephen Stratton. “Please do not give your personal information to anyone over the phone calling for it. These are scammers trying to scam you out of money.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.