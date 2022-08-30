It has been brought to the attention of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department that calls are being made by individuals stating they are with the sheriff’s office and that tghoe being called have missed court appearances, jury duty, and/or have warrants. “We want to let the public know our deputies and detectives do not call you with this type of information,” said Sheriff Stephen Stratton. “Please do not give your personal information to anyone over the phone calling for it. These are scammers trying to scam you out of money.”
