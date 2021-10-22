Shifflett comes back to city as Code Enforcement Director

The City of Russellville has a new Code Enforcement Director, however, he is not new to the city.
Former Russellville Police Chief Victor Shifflett has agreed to serve as head honcho in charge of assuring those who live within the city, follow the ordinances set forth by the city council.
Shifflett, who retired from the police force in 2019 after 25 years of service to the city, took over as Code Enforcement Director replacing Jim Ray who was hired in 2017. Ray was hired to replace Terry Stuart who was hired in 2012 replacing Hope Strode who took the position in 2008 when Bill Decker left. Decker was hired in 2002 taking over for J.R. Cundiff. Code enforcement in the City of Russellville was set in place over two decades ago.
Code enforcement does just as the title depicts, enforce city ordinances that protect the community from becoming unsafe, unhealthy, and unattractive. The once part-time position has now been made full-time. Common issues code enforcement handles include overgrown grass, piled up junk or trash, and debris on property, vehicles that are non-operable, unlicensed or unregistered, or in a state of disrepair, among many others.
The code enforcement director is under the direction of a six-member code enforcement board. The director has the authority to issue citations for non-compliance and the board has the authority on behalf of the city to place leans on the property of those who refuse to adhere to the city’s laws.
When an ordinance is being violated, code enforcement will start with a request that the situation is taken care of. After this first notice is given, a person has a set amount of days to address the problem. If there is no response, a notice of code violation is sent out and fines can follow. In 2003 the code enforcement board was granted more authority by the city. The city council approved amending the current ordinance to include in the penalty section authority to authorize legal action if necessary.
“I am looking forward to working for the city once again,” said Shifflett. “It is a coming home decision as well as one I can once again help my community stay clean, safe, healthy, and ready for growth.”
