The Russellville Football team won its first game Friday, Sept. 30 at Fulton County 38-32 making the Panthers 1st in district play. Panther AJ Woodard was their standout player for the night running five touchdowns against the Pilots.

“It was a huge game for us because it was our first district game,” said Panther Coach Mikie Benton. “On top of being 0-6 heading into it, it was a game we needed to win to boost morale. Fulton is always a tough game, just because of the demeanor they play with.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.