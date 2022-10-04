The Russellville Football team won its first game Friday, Sept. 30 at Fulton County 38-32 making the Panthers 1st in district play. Panther AJ Woodard was their standout player for the night running five touchdowns against the Pilots.
“It was a huge game for us because it was our first district game,” said Panther Coach Mikie Benton. “On top of being 0-6 heading into it, it was a game we needed to win to boost morale. Fulton is always a tough game, just because of the demeanor they play with.”
Coach Benton added that going into the game, the Panther offensive plan was to be sure to put the ball into AJ Woodard’s hands. “He has been our most consistent playmaker all year,” said the coach.
First series we were defense and Fulton was able to drive into the redzone before Nick Woodard made a gray interception in the end zone. Very first play of the offensive drive, AJ takes a handoff, makes one person miss, and takes the ball 80 yards for a TD.
“The game was very physical,” said Benton. “Fulton had a RB named Jshon Jones. Bigger back who weighs about 250-260, who is a bruiser and ran like it all night. He ran for over 200+ yards.”
The Panther offensive line played amazingly. Camden Phillips, Henry Graves, KeVauhn Edmonds, Miller Bloodworth, David Owens, Landon Bibb, John Matthew Parrish, and DJ Elliott all collectively played great to secure blocks for the Russellville team to have the offensive success.
AJ finished the game with 15 carries for 127 yards rushing, 65 receiving yards, and 5 total TDs. With the kick returns he had as well, AJ ended the night right at 300 All purpose yards for the game.
Too Too McKeage played well at QB. He threw for 154 yards and 1 TD, ran for 75 yards and a TD. “This was the game where it clicked for Too Too in all facets,” said Benton. “He made his reads all night, threw the ball well, and took what the defense gave him.”
Defensively the Panthers were able to cause some turnovers as well. Caleb Harper, AJ Woodard, and Nick Woodard all came away with big interceptions.
“Caleb Harper continues to be a defensive anchor for us, came away from the game as our leading tackler with 14. Octavius “Too Too” McKeage, Justin Bigbee, Jyrese Harris also had huge games for us as well defensively reaching double-digit tackles as well,” said the coach.
Going into overtime, each team gets chances from the 10-yard line to get in. The Panther defense took the field first and forced a huge turnover. Henry Graves came away with a huge fumble recovery. The boys took over on offense and ran two plays, both direct snaps to AJ Woodard. The first play went for 8 yards. In the 2nd play, the team was able to punch it in and get the win 38-32.
“We are now 1st place in district play. That win will gives us at least one playoff game at home. Our matchup with Crittenden County will determine the regular season district champion, which comes with the first two rounds of the playoffs being home games,” a proud Benton said.
