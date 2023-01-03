Barnett, Lorenzo M.-12/26/2022-No Tail Lamps-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear

Boggs, Eric Wade-12/28/2022-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Reckless Driving-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Promoting Contraband — 2nd Degree-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 2nd Deg 2nd > Off (Drug Unspecified)obs-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree-Persistent Felony Offender II

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.