Barnett, Lorenzo M.-12/26/2022-No Tail Lamps-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear
Boggs, Eric Wade-12/28/2022-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Reckless Driving-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Promoting Contraband — 2nd Degree-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 2nd Deg 2nd > Off (Drug Unspecified)obs-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree-Persistent Felony Offender II
Calloway, Craig Douglas-12/27/2022-Failure To Appear-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Devine, Lisa Marie-12/26/2022-Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Trans-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 1st Degree (Identify-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense — Cocaine-Poss Of Marijuana-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks
Elliott, Keenan Siran-12/23/2022-Careless Driving-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 2nd (Agg Cir)
Faenza, Harold-12/23/2022-Failure To Appear
Gouy, Austin James-12/27/2022-No Registration Receipt-No Registration Plates-Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts
James, John C.-12/27/2022-No Registration Receipt-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Booster Seat Violations-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks
King, Linda K.-12/25/2022-Rear License Not Illuminated-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Moore, Jennifer N.-12/28/2022 -Failure To Appear
Reyes-Juarez, Edgar-12/22/2022-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Obstructing A Highway-Driving DUI Suspended License — 1st Off (Agg Circum)-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 2nd (Agg Cir)
Russell, Harley D.-12/22/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Strangulation 2nd Degree
Sunbear, Jermaine C.-12/27/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine)
Watson, Juanita J.-12/28/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
