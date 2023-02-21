Crafts & Chats
Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Bring your friends and hang out at the library. Small activities will be available.
Feb. 22, 27 at 12 a.m. Russellville Branch
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
Feb. 21, Russellville Branch
No items will be due.
Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Auburn Branch
Whatever happened to Little Red Riding Hood, The Princess and the Pea, or the Frog Prince? It’s time to revisit these tales from long ago. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Whatever happened to Little Red Riding Hood, The Princess and the Pea, or the Frog Prince? It’s time to revisit these tales from long ago. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Another small twirled paper lesson!
Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Russellville Branch
Monthly board meeting. Open to the public.
Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Online
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us! Join the Logan County Speculative Fiction Facebook page to join the discussion and maybe you’ll find your new favorite book or movie.

