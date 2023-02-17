The Russellville City Fire Department received a highly anticipated delivery recently, and it even came wrapped in red.
The 1,000-gallon Pierce engine pumper out of Bradenton, Fla. was ordered back in 2021, arriving last week. It takes a while to build something so intricate, according to Russellville City Fire Chief Scot Celsor.
The city paid $553,851 for the new truck that will be number four in the fleet. The city received a $300,000 grant from the ER Carpenter Foundation to help pay for the new addition, with the rest being financed.
“With this engine, the fleet will have three engines and one ladder truck,” said Celsor.
The oldest engine is going out of service soon, said the chief. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends engine replacement after a certain amount of time. However, the city usually keeps its older engines. The NFPA helps ensure in-service fire apparatus are serviced and maintained to keep them in safe operating condition and ready for response at all times.
The new engine will have the ability to carry additional equipment that has had to be carried on two different trucks in the past.
“We are very happy with the arrival of this new engine. It is good for the department, good for the citizens of Russellville, and good for all those stations who call on us for mutual aid.
