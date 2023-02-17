RUSNWS-02-17-23 New Fire Truck

Russellville’s City Fire Department has a new engine, and she’s ready to go.

 Submitted photo

The Russellville City Fire Department received a highly anticipated delivery recently, and it even came wrapped in red.

The 1,000-gallon Pierce engine pumper out of Bradenton, Fla. was ordered back in 2021, arriving last week. It takes a while to build something so intricate, according to Russellville City Fire Chief Scot Celsor.

