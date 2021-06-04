Pfizer Vaccine to be Offered at Logan County High School

The Logan County Schools recently announced that a vaccine clinic will be held at Logan County High School this summer.
The district has partnered with WildHealth and the University of Kentucky for this event.
WildHealth is a Lexington-based health care provider that has facilitated pop-up vaccine clinics at locations across the state. After learning about the opportunity through the Kentucky Department of Education, the district sent out a survey to parents to gauge interest in offering a vaccine clinic in the school district. Over 200 parents answered that they were interested in having their child vaccinated if over the age of 12. Participation in the vaccine clinic is completely voluntary.
The vaccine clinic will be held at the Logan County High School Auxiliary Gym on Monday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine, which has recently been approved for ages 12 to 17, will be administered.
While the clinic is being held at the school, it is open to anyone in the community who would like to participate. Those interested must register in advance by visiting kyvax.wildhealth.com. WildHealth will return on Monday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to administer the second dose. Those who have received the first Pfizer dose at another location are eligible to attend this clinic for the second dose. The clinic is completely free.
This is the district’s second round of vaccination clinics. In January and February, the district collaborated with Russellville Independent and Logan Memorial Hospital to vaccinate nearly 500 staff members in the two school districts and area private schools.
If you have questions, please contact the WildHealth Help Desk at 859-217-4679 or visit kyvax.com/FAQ.
