Ashby to serve as new police chief for Adairville

The City of Adairville’s 5-month search for a new police chief has ended. Mayor Donna Blake announced Aaron Ashby of Russellville has been chosen to fill the vacant position. “I know he’s young and doesn’t have police experience yet, but we wanted to give him a chance,” said the mayor. She added, “His enthusiasm, flexibility, and excitement about life made him the ideal candidate.”
The city advertised for the position locally and on online platforms. In doing so, “We had interest from about two dozen officers very willing to relocate from places such as Arizona, Louisiana, and New York,” said Blake. However, Kentucky has the strictest laws about becoming a police officer, and anyone transferring would have to attend the police academy for additional training.
With little prior experience, Ashby will go to Richmond, Ky. for the 20-week academy at the city’s expense. Since 2016 Ashby has worked court security for Logan and Simpson County Court houses. He expects to enter the academy by January 2023. In the meantime, Ashby is working on other requirements such as a mountain of paperwork, training for the physical agility test, and officer ridealongs.
“This has been a lifelong dream,” says Ashby, a Russellville Rural Fire Department member and owner of a fire safety company. “My heart desires to be of public service to the community,” he added.
