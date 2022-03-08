Anderson, James R.-03/02/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license
Ashby, Hannah B.-03/02/2022-instructional permit violations-improper display of registration plates-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss of marijuana
Atwell, Brett M.-03/02/2022-tbut or disp livestock $500 or more but u/$10,000-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Baskerville, James Robert-02/24/2022-criminal mischief, 1st degree-tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000-persistent felony offender I
Beason, Malika I.-03/02/2022-failure to wear seat belts-failure to produce insurance card
Bellamy, Ricky Lee-02/26/2022-menacing-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Boyd, Victoria E.-02/28/2022-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-resisting arrest
Burns, Dustin Lynn-03/02/2022-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Capps, Timothy J.-02/26/2022-tbut or disp shoplifting-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified-traff in cont sub, 3rd degree, 1st off — (< 20 d.u. drug unspecified)
Creek, Logan B.-02/28/2022-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 2nd degree — drug unspecified
Day, Areonna A.-02/27/2022-owner to notify the clerk of residence or name change-failure to produce insurance card-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Delaplane, Patricia Ann-03/01/2022-failure to appear
Doom, Rachael-02/24/2022-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)
Ellis, James D.-03/01/2022-criminal trespass-1st degree
Escue, Josh-03/02/2022-receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000-bail jumping 1st degree
Hardy, Gary-03/02/2022-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Harlan, Dwight David-02/24/2022-serving bench warrant for court
Henderson, Daphne R.-03/01/2022-failure to appear-shock probation in felony convictions-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss cont sub, 2nd degree — drug unspecified
Hunt, Spencer Lee-02/25/2022-serving bench warrant for court
Jackson, Gail I.-02/28/2022-failure to appear
Lauderdale, Judith-03/02/2022-failure to appear
Lovelace, Anthony Mark-02/28/2022-failure to appear
Mccubbins, Ashland Renee-03/01/2022-failure to appear-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (cocaine)-poss of marijuana
Minter, Derrick M.-03/02/2022-theft by unlawful taking- all others $10,000 or more-criminal poss of forged instr 2nd degree (identify)-theft of legend drug 1st offense or value u/$300-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-bail jumping 1st degree
Parker, Todd C.-02/26/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Robinson, Jaryius Imar-02/28/2022-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-resisting arrest
Santillan, Leonardo Torres-02/27/2022-no operators-moped license-poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st
Satterfield, Tyreon M.-03/02/2022-wanton endangerment-1st degree-tampering with physical evidence-persistent felony possession of a firearm
Schultz, Nicholas R.-03/02/2022-traf cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified) obs-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Smith, Jennifer E.-02/25/2022-failure to appear
Tomes, Angela Gail-02/27/2022-no registration plates-failure to appear
Williams, Danny G.-02/24/2022-probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Woodard, Allen Hardy-02/24/2022-assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
