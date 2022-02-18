Humble is humbled by COVID experience

“I have a full-time job bragging on God.” This phrase was spoken by former Logan County resident Brooke Humble when I spoke with her recently about her health scare and ordeal last summer and fall. She was in a life and death battle with COVID that started in July and lasted until Dec. 1st when she finally got released from the hospital to go back home. She is still recovering to this day but has made a miraculous comeback from death’s door.
“I’ve had Lupus for several years and I was on a medication that lowered my immune system. I already knew that I was at high risk,” said Brooke. “I was working as a physical therapist in three different nursing homes and of course, we had COVID patients, so we were exposed.” Brooke had been through two COVID outbreaks at two of the facilities and managed not to get sick, but with the third outbreak, she was exposed and tested positive in July of 2021.
“I stopped taking my medication as my doctor instructed me. That lowered my immune system and we were hoping that I would be okay and get over it, but I continued to get worse to the point that I went in the hospital about ten days later,” said Brooke who went on to say, “I had a pulse oximeter and I was able to check my own oxygen levels. I was getting short of breath just walking to the bathroom and back, struggling to breathe. I knew I was gonna have to go to the hospital at that point.”
Brooke was admitted to Greenview in Bowling Green. Unfortunately, she continued to get worse. On Aug. 7th, she was intubated and put on a ventilator. She was then transferred to The Medical Center in Bowling Green. There, she was cannulated on an ECMO Unit. ECMO is Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, a form of life support. It allows for the patient’s blood to flow out into an oxygenator, or artificial lung. A hospital ambulance picked her up to transfer her to UK Hospital in Lexington. Brooke stated, “I didn’t remember anything after that for another couple of months.”
Many of us that know Brooke had become aware of her dire situation. It was during this time that her mom, Janet Ausbrooks kept everyone up-to-date through the online platform Caring Bridge. She always ended the updates with a Bible scripture. Humble replied, “I have the best mom in the world and now everyone else knows too.” She went on to say that she was on ECMO for 40 days, the vent was moved to her neck and she had a tracheostomy. She had struggled with anxiety, “Especially when you feel like you can’t breathe,” said Brooke.
Brooke had been placed in a medically induced coma, had COVID pneumonia, collapsed lungs, and chest tubes. She stated there were only a couple of complications from the Lupus.
When asked if any of the doctors had spoken with her mom about the possibility of her not making it, she said one doctor did and that, “He was not very encouraging. In fact, I don’t even know what he said to her because she won’t repeat it. But, I do know that she would only speak life over me and told everyone who was in there that ‘we’re not talking like that. We’re only speaking God’s promises.’ I know that had a profound impact on my healing. Life and death are in the power of the tongue. That’s not just symbolic, that’s literal,” said Brooke adding that her mom spoke life and scripture over her, as well as other people who also prayed for her. “I could never be able to repay everybody for doing that for me.”
I’m sure I speak for everyone when saying we don’t want to be repaid and that seeing her healing is what we want. Praise God, that is what we are getting.
Brooke wanted to let everyone know the doctors told her she needed a double lung transplant. “One doctor said there was a 99% chance I would need a new set of lungs. But, we prayed and believed that God would heal my lungs and I wouldn’t have to have such an invasive procedure. We chose not to go that direction and I continue to improve,” said Brooke.
When asked about how she feels when some try to minimize or even act like COVID isn’t real, she replied, “It’s real! I don’t think we should all live in fear, but it is real. Even when the worst happens. I’m a testimony to that. God is still faithful,” said Brooke.
As far as the vaccine goes, Brooke had her personal reasons for not getting it but some of her loved ones did. She said that she is not anti-vax but believes it should be a personal choice.
COVID left Brooke in a coma for almost two months. When she woke up she thought she was still in Bowling Green. She didn’t know she had been moved to Lexington. It was very overwhelming, she said. Unable to move, communication was difficult. Someone had to read Brooke’s lips when she tried to speak. It was during this time that one of her first memories after waking up involved asking for a Diet Coke. “Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love Diet Coke,” said Brooke. This was a positive sign that she was slowly, but surely coming around. It would still be a while before Brooke could get that favorite drink, but the day did eventually come.
As Brooke got more oriented to where she was and what had happened, she got sad. “I had missed so much. Things that are important to me. I hadn’t seen my kids and I really missed them,” she said. She even missed one of her daughter’s birthdays while hospitalized. “It’s an overwhelming experience to realize you’ve lost two months of your life but at the same time, you’re so grateful to be alive. I could have died! You know, only by God’s grace did I not.”
It was not an easy task for Brooke to go from being a physical therapist to being a patient. “I hated doing therapy,” she said, but she also noted she had the best therapists. She knew she had to push through to get better. “It took everything I had to do those small little things,” said Brooke. Then came a huge moment in the journey. “Getting off the ventilator was a really big milestone for me. That was a really difficult thing to do. It caused a lot of anxiety and it was very tiring to learn to breathe on your own again. Once I got rid of the vent and they rolled it out of the room, I knew that I was gonna be ok and I could see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
From UK Hospital Brooke was transferred back to The Medical Center to their long-term acute care (LTAC) Unit at The Community Regional Specialty Hospital. It was here Brooke learned to walk again and started weaning her oxygen down. She was there from Oct. 27th until Dec. 1st, when she finally got to go back home. She exclaimed, “It was such a wonderful experience. Such a blessing. It was one of the best days of my life.”
Today, Brooke is no longer walking with a walker as she was when she was dismissed, and in a few months, she is hopeful that she will no longer need additional oxygen. She is getting her independence back on a daily basis. When I brought up the word “miracle,” she said, “I have heard you’re a walking, talking miracle so many times and I truly believe that because I believe the enemy wanted to take me out and God said, ‘Nope, I’m gonna save her life and show My Glory through her and through this situation.’ ”
Brooke knows that there were younger and healthier patients that didn’t make it and she is thankful that she’s been given a second chance. “I just want to use the rest of my life to glorify God and be obedient to what He wants me to do because I just want to show my appreciation to The Lord for saving me,” she said.
I asked Brooke to end the story, which is really a testimony, by just saying what was on her heart to the readers.
“I would like to tell everyone thank you so much for praying for me. I believe in the power of prayer. I believe that God supernaturally and miraculously saved my life, and I believe that’s for a purpose. I’m thankful for being given a second chance at life. I would also like to say tell all your loved ones how much you love them and spend that quality time with your family because you just never know when your time is gonna come and you want to make those memories while you can and really tell people how you feel.”
