Life Choice Pregnancy Center is expanding to better serve clients in Franklin, Portland, and Scottsville with a new satellite office.
Melanie Manley, director of the center said, “We feel that there’s a bigger need there to have a space of our own. We are excited for all the support we have so far from churches and other groups in getting the new space ready.”
The satellite office will be located at 127 Memorial Drive in the Franklin-Simpson Medical Plaza, across from the hospital. “We will be in the office formerly occupied by Crimson Dove Counseling,” said Manley.
“Even though we’ll have two locations, this is one nonprofit and one organization taking care of those who most need our services,” stressed Manley.
Services available in the new location will include pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, some medical care, the earn while you learn program, options coaching, and necessary referrals. Material assistance for disposables such as diapers, wipes and formula will also be available.
“Unfortunately, due to space, we will not be able to have a full Baby Boutique in the new space. Clients will still be able to visit the boutique in Russellville or we can arrange to transport items to Franklin for pick-up when necessary,” said Manley.
Although the building isn’t quite ready, Manley hopes an opening date for this spring will be announced soon. She said, “We’re still painting, cleaning, and determining staff needs.”
Manley added, “We’ve been fortunate that community partners have allowed us into their space, but it has never been consistently in the same location and a satellite office there will help meet that need.”
If you have questions or would like more information on volunteering with Life Choice Pregnancy Center, send an email to melanie@lifechoice.org.
