Magistrate Barry Joe Wright announced Tuesday during a fiscal court meeting he would not be seeking reelection in the Third District.
“I have prayed about it a lot. At this time, I’m planning on working as hard as I have until Dec. 2022,” said Wright adding he has enjoyed working with each and everyone on the court.
Wright became a magistrate in June 2012 when then-Governor Steve Beshear appointed him to serve in the vacated seat left by Curtis Watkins who passed away. Wright ran and won the seat in 2014 when he faced a crowded field of five in the May Primary, easily beating the challengers to hold on to his seat. Wright drew 392 votes. He ran against Roger Dale Knight, Chris Wilcutt, William Sanford, Bobby G. Moore, and Gary Sears. Wilcutt came in second with 174 votes.
Wright, who is known for his honesty and dedication to the task, is the son of Joe Bailey and Barbara Wright. He was raised on a large family farm where he picked up on his father’s profession and carried on farming growing soybeans, corn, wheat, and tobacco. He and his wife Carol Ann have two children, Beth Thurston and husband Fisher and Adam, who follows in his father and grandfather’s footsteps as a farmer. The Wrights have two beautiful twin granddaughters, Ella and Anna.
Wright gave a shout-out to all the county employees during his announcement saying, “Scottie Harper summered it up, our employees are the backbone of our county and I appreciate each and every one of you.”
At the end of this term, Wright will have served 10 years as a magistrate.
Wright joins Judge-Executive Logan Chick and Clerk Scottie Harper in announcing they will not be running in the next election.
