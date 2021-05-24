The Logan County High School baseball team broke a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 9-8 win over Glasgow.
Macon Barrow and Kruise Newman each had a home run and two RBI in the victory. Chance Sweeney had a team-high three RBI off a pair of hits.
The Cougars have been playing some of the toughest teams in the Fourth Region lately and had dropped games to Franklin-Simpson, Bowling Green and Greenwood before knocking off the Scotties over the weekend.
Logan County (17-11) will round up the regular season this week with a home game tonight against Greenwood and a rematch with Bowling Green on Thursday.
The Russellville High School baseball team (2-28) will be wrapping up its regular season this week games at McLean County on Tuesday and Hart County on Thursday.
The Logan County High School softball team notched a 9-3 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
The Lady Cougars got home runs from Grayce {span}Mefford and Nora {span}Epley. They combined for seven of the team’s eight RBI with Shelby Gettings picking up the other one
Logan County (15-13) will play its final regular season game of the season on Thursday at South Warren.
The Russellville High School softball team beat visiting Caverna 14-0 on Friday night for the Lady Panthers’ 20th win on the season.
Russellville (20-12) plays Greenwood at home tonight and also hosts Barren County on Thursday and McLean County on Friday to close out the regular season.
— Staff report
