The Logan County High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter held their annual Day of Service on Dec. 7, 2023. Club officers and members — 35 in total — visited multiple organizations in the community with the mission to serve. Sites for this year were the Logan County Humane Society, Agape, Life Choice, Good Samaritan, Head Start, and Active Day Center. While out, club members helped clean the humane society, made Christmas bags for local inmates, spent time with people at Head Start and Active Day, and they also hosted a Christmas get-together, and made gift baskets for clients of Life Choice.
Later, the group met at Russellville’s Park to hold their last club meeting of 2022. At the meeting, club members shared exciting news and stories about the day’s service adventures and the year overall. Reflection was followed by lunch and club bonding/team-building activities. All in all, the club had a very eventful and exciting day.
