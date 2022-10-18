On Oct. 1, 2022, Logan County Attorney Joe Ross began serving a two-year term as a Vice-President of the Kentucky County Attorney’s Association.
Ross just finished a two-year term as a Director of the Association 2022, his second stint as a director previously serving from 2016-18.
The KCAA is an organization dedicated to promoting cooperation between Kentucky’s 120 County Attorneys, to ensure effective prosecution in the Commonwealth and assist County Attorneys in providing sound legal advice to all the numerous elected officials they represent.
The KCAA is actively involved with the legislature in Frankfurt each session to ensure that the interests of the organization and the people of the Commonwealth are promoted.
Ross is serving his third term as a Logan County Attorney and is currently running unopposed for his fourth term this fall. He was first elected to office in 2010. He is also one of three County Attorney representatives on the Prosecutor’s Advisory Council, the administrative body that oversees the Kentucky Unified Prosecutorial System, after being appointed to the position in the spring of 2020. In addition to his responsibilities as Logan’s County Attorney, Ross has been in private practice since 2008, presently as a partner in the law firm Ross and Teel.
“I am honored to again be chosen to serve my fellow County Attorneys across this state with another term on the Association Board,” said Ross. “In addition to being passionate about the shared causes we all fight for, I really enjoy the friendship and fellowship I get to have with these outstanding public servants. My fellow board members are some of the finest people in this state. As a group, we are able to do a lot of good for our communities and the state as a whole.”
