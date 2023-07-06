When the Civil Air Patrol held leadership training this past weekend at the BG-WC Airport in Bowling Green, Russellville resident Major Sarah Belk was one of the instructors. By being one of the training instructors, Major Belk completed her Master Rating in the Safety Officer Specialty Track. CAP Specialty Tracks provide quality training and allow CAP members to perform US Air Force missions assigned to CAP.
Major Belk began her CAP membership journey as a teen in the CAP Cadet Program and now serves as CAP’s KY Wing Director of Education and Training and the KY Wing Director of Safety.
She is also the Bowling Green Senior Squadron’s Deputy Commander, Character Development Instructor, Communications Officer, Safety Officer, Finance Officer, and Emergency Services Officer.
The U.S. Air Force’s all-volunteer Auxiliary, the Civil Air Patrol, provides rigorous education and training opportunities for its members enabling CAP to stand ready as a USAF Total Force partner. Civil Air Patrol conducts 90% of inland search and rescue in the U.S. as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and other agencies and to effectively carry out the other missions of the organization.
Additionally, CAP assists the U.S. Air Force with domestic homeland defense and disaster response.
Some of those in attendance served on Kentucky Wing aircrews that provided aerial photography and ground teams after recent tornado and flood damage ravaged parts of the state in consecutive years.
Following the 2021 tornadoes when so many commercial communication options were not functioning, Major Belk served as a Mission Radio Operator ensuring CAP’s KY Wing Group 2 emergency communications were operable and available to CAP and any local, state, or federal agencies that needed CAP’s communications assistance. She also worked alongside other CAP senior and cadet members at local Points of Distribution for relief supplies.
Level 3 training for senior CAP members focuses on developing the squadron and group level leaders who aspire to serve on staff or as a commander. The training includes how to motivate and mentor diverse volunteers ages 12 and up, create effective teams, and understand the roles of the squadron commander.
All 11 attendees successfully completed the required 27 Education modules in Level 3. Three members, having previously completed all other Level 3 requirements, are now eligible for the Loening Award: Chaplain Marvin Bryce (Northern Kentucky), 1st Lieutenant Marc Dragoo (Louisville), and Major James Oliver (Frankfort).
Chaplain Bryce said, “As a former military member, this was an excellent refresher for leadership and delineated some of the differences between the military and Civil Air Patrol.”
1st Lieutenant Dragoo said, “It feels good to be able to complete my Level 3 journey, meet other members in the Wing, and get ideas on best methods to take back to my squadron.”
By planning and implementing this weekend’s training, course director, Captain Harvey Diven (Franklin) completed his Level 4 training and is now eligible for the Garber Award. Capt. Diven said, “We had great instructors who gave it their all and made this weekend a success.”
Other instructors include Lt. Col. Michael Bryant (Bowling Green), CAP’s Volunteer University Provost and KY Wing Director of Education and Training; Chief Master Sergeant Cory Felts (Bowling Green), Great Lakes Region Command Chief; Major Janet Bryant (Bowling Green), KY Wing Diversity Officer and Bowling Green Senior Squadron Commander and Captain Nicholas Greenman (Morgantown), KY Wing Director of Logistics and Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron Deputy Commander.
Senior Member Eric Mutchler (Northern KY) said this weekend’s training “Gave me a better sense of the challenges other squadrons face and what’s going on around the wing.”
2nd Lieutenant Joan Brown (Louisville) said, “It was a good reminder of why I joined CAP-to intentionally live out Civil Air Patrol’s 4 Values: Integrity, Volunteer Service, Excellence in all we do, and Respect.”
Lt. Col. Bryant says, “Training like this is important because not only does Kentucky now have more qualified CAP leaders, this shows the Air Force that we are better prepared to carry out the missions we are assigned.”
The Bowling Green Senior Squadron is accepting new members who want to further CAP’s missions of aerospace education, cadet programs, and emergency services.
For more information see gocivilairpatrol.com and contact Major Janet Bryant, jbryant@kywg.cap.gov 270-535-2885.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
