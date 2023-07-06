When the Civil Air Patrol held leadership training this past weekend at the BG-WC Airport in Bowling Green, Russellville resident Major Sarah Belk was one of the instructors. By being one of the training instructors, Major Belk completed her Master Rating in the Safety Officer Specialty Track. CAP Specialty Tracks provide quality training and allow CAP members to perform US Air Force missions assigned to CAP.

Major Belk began her CAP membership journey as a teen in the CAP Cadet Program and now serves as CAP’s KY Wing Director of Education and Training and the KY Wing Director of Safety.

