With Logan County’s general election now just a few days away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters are comparing what each candidate has to offer the community.
Voter turnout was low in the May 17 primary with just 3,926 ballots cast of the 19,046 registered voters in the county.
Countywide races include jailer, sheriff, PVA, and coroner. There will be a race for Logan County Magistrates in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6; a race for Russellville Mayor, and races for Auburn and Russellville Councils.
Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins released the 2022 General Election Plan the first of October, letting citizens know where they can go vote on Election Day Nov. 8. Logan Countians will be able to vote at any of the five designated locations, regardless of which precinct they reside in. They include the Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Ave., Russellville; Lewisburg School Gym, 750 Stacker St.; Auburn School Gym, 221 College St.; Adairville School Gym, 226 School Ave., and Logan County High School Gym, 2200 Bowling Green Road, Russellville.
Early in-person (no excuse) absentee voting can be done Friday, Nov. 4 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, Nov. 5 (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
COUNTY RACES
Republican Joshua Toomey faces Democrat Johnny Anderson for the jailer’s seat.
Democrat incumbent Brooke Brown Waldrup faces Republican Timothy Rainwaters for Logan County PVA.
Democrat incumbent Stephen Stratton faces Republican Dewayne Whittaker for sheriff.
Democrat incumbent Mary Givens faces Republican Ben Kemplin for coroner.
MAGISTRATE RACES
Democrat incumbent Tyler Davenport faces Republican Clem “Dickie” Carter in District 1.
Republican Jamie Goodwin faces Democrat Robert L. Williams in District 2.
Republican Chris Wilcutt faces Democrat Cliff Kennedy Jr. in District 3.
Democratic incumbent Thomas Bouldin faces Republican Nicholas Scarbrough in District 6.
Sitting magistrate Jason Harper — District 4 — ran unopposed, securing another term.
Republican Anne Churchill Crawford won in the May primary against incumbent Robert Chyle for the District 5 seat.
Judge-Executive was decided in the May primary with Phillip E. Baker (R) securing the seat.
County Clerk was decided in the May primary with Stacy Watkins securing the seat. Watkins was appointed to begin serving in this seat on Aug. 1, 2022, when then-clerk Scottie Harper resigned five months early.
RUSSELLVILLE RACES
Eight candidates are vying for six seats on the Russellville City Council. Jeff Manley and Michael Lockhart will be running alongside incumbents Bill Decker, Sandra Kinser, Larry Wilcutt, Pat Walpole Bell, Jimmy Davenport, and Diane Gilliam Walker.
Nine candidates are vying for six seats on the Auburn Council. Mark Summers, Travis Kent Fuller, and Jeff Gregory are running alongside incumbents Claude Tisdale, Steve Montgomery, Rhonda Pope Sullivan, Rex Evans, Peggy Sue Thomas, and Mike Rogers.
Donnie Warren, Tabitha W. Stephens, William G. Steen, Alana Cox, and Danny Finch are the only five running for Adairville City Council, and Laura Freeman and Joyce T. Richardson are the only two running for seats on the Lewisburg Council.
Other races appearing on the ballot in November include:
Republican Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker will face off for the United States Senator seat.
Republican James R. Comer and Democrat Jimmy C. Ausbrooks will face off for the United States Representative in Congress (1st Congressional District) seat.
Republican Brett Guthrie and Democrat Hank Linderman will face off for the United States Representative in Congress (2nd Congressional District) seat.
Matthew Rogers and Zachary Joal Armstead are running for Soil and Water District Supervisor (South).
Kyle Wetton and Kenny Robertson are running for Logan County School Board in the 1st Education District.
James C. Milam, Lovis Dorlanne Patterson, and April S. Triplett are running for the Russellville Independent School Board.
AMENDMENTS
On the Nov. 8, ballot, Kentuckians will vote on two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution.
Kentucky
Constitutional Amendment 1
Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment.
A “yes” vote supports allowing the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; providing that a special legislative session up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and adds that laws take effect on July 1 in the year the act was passed or 90 days after it is signed by the governor, whichever is later.
A “no” vote opposes removing legislative session end dates from the state Constitution, allowing the state legislature to set the legislative session end dates by a three-fifths vote in each chamber, and allowing the House speaker and the Senate president to call a special legislative session up to 12 days.
Kentucky
Constitutional Amendment 2
“Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in the Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
A “yes” vote supports amending the Kentucky Constitution to state that nothing in the state Constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion.
A “no” vote opposes amending the Kentucky Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.