RUSNWS-09-16-22 RHS Band Show 1

Pictured are Russellville High School senior band members Graciann Beard, Lily Buffa, Anna Ragland, Isadora Perez, Zander Bilbrey, Candace Baker, Jordin Morris, John Matthew Parrish, Cherokee Anderson-Hendrix, and Rachel Logan.

Russellville’s Panther Band is preparing for its 43rd annual “Show of Bands” to be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at Rhea Stadium in Russellville, Ky. The band has already made remarkable strides this year, recently placing 2nd in Class 2A at the Franklin-Simpson Marching Band Invitational last week.

This year at the “Show of Bands,” Russellville will host bands from Greenwood High School, South Warren High School, Logan County High School, and Franklin-Simpson High School as well as performing their own show titled “Juno.”

