Russellville’s Panther Band is preparing for its 43rd annual “Show of Bands” to be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at Rhea Stadium in Russellville, Ky. The band has already made remarkable strides this year, recently placing 2nd in Class 2A at the Franklin-Simpson Marching Band Invitational last week.
This year at the “Show of Bands,” Russellville will host bands from Greenwood High School, South Warren High School, Logan County High School, and Franklin-Simpson High School as well as performing their own show titled “Juno.”
“The students, parents, and staff have put countless hours of hard work into this show. We are so excited to bring it to the community as well as welcome in fans for the other schools to our town,” said Sara Pitts, Band Booster President. “We are hoping for a great turnout in support of these kids. Most may not know, but these students practice 4-5 days a week, perform at the football games on Friday nights, then get up again Saturday morning to practice again before hopping on a bus and traveling to competitions. And they do it nearly every weekend between September and October. It’s as many hours as a full-time job, if not more.”
The majority of the Russellville Band students are honor roll and above students who are involved in multiple other organizations and sports throughout the school year. Parents and staff have spent many hours working late into the night building props, preparing food, uniforms, and anything else the band may need. “We have a really awesome group and they appreciate all of the support,” said Pitts. “A big thank you goes out to our sponsors as well. We got a huge response from the business community this year and we couldn’t have put this together without them.”
2022 Russellville High School Panther Band members include Trevor W. Cardwell and Brian Elliott (directors); Candace Baker and Jordin Morris (drum major); Alison Perez (flute); Cherokee Anderson-Hendrix, Anna Ragland, Mattie Stratton, Irianna Banks, and Kyra Sutton (clarinet); Graciann Beard, Ramon Amos, and Heer Patel (alto saxophone); Ashton Parish and Xalola Finch (tenor saxophone); John Matthew Parrish, Daisy Lewis, Lucian Mallory, Shirah Holloway, and Aden Gibson (trumpet); Isadora Perez and Ella Kate Parrish (mellophone); Angel Gomez, PQ Perez, Abryian Rodriguez, Adonna Tisdale, and Juan Cenobio-Leonardo (low brass); Treyvonn Stevenson, Jordan Hodges, and Patrick Thomason (tuba); Zander Bilbrey, Madisyn Hudson, Marshall Deweese, Reed Parrish, Karson Pitts, and Sam Herrera (drum line); Clay Gibson, Ty Whitlow, Christian Lyons, Aliza Wilson, AJ Radloff, Rylee Hammer, Natasha Hernandez-Rodriguez, and Max Staggs (front ensemble); Lily Buffa, Rachel Logan, Destiny Christie, Bry Jackson, Ariana Dean, Jasmine Duncan, Tori Holder, Emily Shackelford, and Hannah Logan (color guard), and Caitlin Delph, Trenton Fears, Troy Adams, Eddie Brooks, David Trejo, Taylor Henning, Patrick Johnson, Rilee Boisseau, and Scott Ragland (staff).
