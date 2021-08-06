Logan Memorial Medical Group Adds Logan Family Practice

Logan Memorial Medical Group announced that they are expanding their primary care network with the addition of Logan Family Practice. The addition of Logan Family Practice expands the primary care services offered by Logan Memorial Medical Group throughout Russellville, Auburn, and Elkton.
“We are excited about the addition of Logan Family Practice. Dr. Hayden and his staff have cared for our community for years,” said Janie Davenport, Market Director of Logan Memorial Medical Group, “We are thankful they are joining Logan Memorial Medical Group and will provide quality health care services in an effort to further our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Logan Family Practice will transition to Logan Memorial Medical group on Sept. 1, 2021, and will continue to offer patients a variety of primary care services such as annual exams and screenings, chronic disease management, and treatment of minor illnesses or injuries. Logan Family Practice is located at 1719 Nashville Street, Russellville, Ky., and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Logan Family Practice is staffed by Patrick Hayden, MD, board-certified in family medicine. Dr. Hayden has owned and operated Logan Family Practice for over 30 years. Dr. Hayden graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 1986. He completed his residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Dr. Hayden is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, Kentucky Medical Association, and Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians.
— For the NDL
