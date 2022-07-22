Logan County Clerk Resigning

Scottie Harper

Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper has announced he will be resigning effective midnight on Sunday, July 31, 2022. At that time, newly elected clerk Stacy Watkins will be sworn in by Judge-Executive Logan Chick to begin serving in this seat.

According to KRS 63.2200, Judge Chick has the authority to appoint Watkins who won the primary election in May and is the only candidate on the ballot in November.

