Logan County Clerk Resigning

Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper has announced he will be resigning effective midnight on Sunday, July 31, 2022. At that time, newly elected clerk Stacy Watkins will be sworn in by Judge-Executive Logan Chick to begin serving in this seat.
According to KRS 63.2200, Judge Chick has the authority to appoint Watkins who won the primary election in May and is the only candidate on the ballot in November.
Harper, who has served as Logan County Clerk for the past 16 years, did not seek reelection for the position. However, his term does not officially end until the first Monday of January 2023. “It is just time,” said Harper, who did not wish to comment any further on why he is leaving five months early.
Watkins, who has worked at the clerk’s office since 2015, ran against Phil Cole, Terri Lawson, and Tim Hopkins in the May primary, winning with 1,147 votes.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Logan County alongside the wonderful staff in our office,” said Watkins when asked about taking the reins early. “I am excited to take on this new role, as well as new responsibilities inside the clerk’s office. I look forward to following the previous clerk’s open-door policy and want to make myself available to everyone this office serves. I want to thank Scottie Harper for seeing potential in me and bringing me in to be a part of his team in 2015. I pray he finds the next chapter of his life to be all he hoped for and full of blessings.”
Watkins, who has worked in the clerk’s office for the past seven years as a deputy clerk, is the daughter of Steve and Darlene Watkins. She has two sons, Garrett and Luke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.