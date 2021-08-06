An ordinance establishing a roadside market within the city limits of Auburn was introduced to the council at its July meeting. The ordinance, which passed the first reading, will regulate the sale of agricultural products and possibly baked goods.
The ordinance will establish a designated location and requirements for persons temporarily setting up roadside stands to conduct agricultural product sales, says the document. The Auburn Roadside Market shall be located at 341 East Main Street or at another location within the city as the city council specifically designates.
The area being targeted is located on Main Street beside Earl’s restaurant and Amanda Gordan Drive into the park. An old building currently sits on the property and is scheduled to be torn down soon. The city acquired this property a few years ago.
This ordinance, upon passage, will not apply to the sale of produce sold within a permanent retail establishment or to yard sales as permitted by city ordinances.
Only the sale of agriculture products shall be allowed at the Auburn Roadside Market, including but not limited to fruits, vegetables, flowers, ornamental plants, eggs, and other products commonly grown or produced in an agricultural setting. It was mentioned at the first reading that baked goods should be included in the second reading.
The Auburn roadside market shall be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. No vehicles or items are to be left at the Auburn Roadside Market overnight, and the area should be left clean with no trash, rubbish, or debris on the ground daily.
The sale of any unwholesome, damaged, or spoiled products shall be prohibited as well as the sale of live animals.
Any vendor at the Auburn Roadside Market shall obtain an occupational license from the city, and shall be required to abide by all city ordinances regarding licensing and taxing. All vendors at the Auburn Roadside Market must be in possession of the occupational license at all times.
Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be fined no less than $10 nor more than $50. Each day of such violation shall constitute a separate offense. Violation of this chapter may be enforced as a civil offense by the Code Enforcement Officer and Code Enforcement Board of the City of Auburn.
This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its date of passage, approval, and publication as required by law.
